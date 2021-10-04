Bettendorf announces Halloween parade, trick-or-treating times

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf City Hall will open its doors from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 28 for a special trick-or-treating event.

City Hall, 1609 State St., will be decorated, and staff will hand out treats. All costumed children up to 5-years-old are welcome, according to a media release.

The event is free.

The city also is holding a Halloween parade at 6 p.m. Oct. 30. The parade will begin at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive.

The procession will then travel to 18th Street, turning left onto 18th Street, continuing to Middle Road, turning left on Middle Road, and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness/Splash Landing parking lot.

Entry forms for the parade are available at City Hall or online at www.bettendorf.org/register (keyword “Parade”).

Questions about the parade can be directed to Family Museum Director Kim Kidwell at 563-344-4106.

Bettendorf’s trick-or-treating is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, according to the release.

