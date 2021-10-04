Advertisement

Camanche family puts together lemonade stand to help cover medical costs for 3-year-old daughter

The family is currently looking to raise $3,500
By Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Brooke Butz would describe her daughter Addison as a pretty average three-year-old.

“She is a very feisty, spunky, just a very happy kid,” Butz said, “She gives everything she’s got, all the time.”

Since being born when Butz was just 33-weeks pregnant, Addison has faced challenges all her life.

“We knew that since she was born she had some GI issues, she suffers from bowel distension and a lot of stomach pain,” Butz said

Addison deals with stomach issues, cerebral palsy, and areflexia. She’s even had three trips to the emergency room in the past year.

“Right now she seems happy and everything, at night time it’s the worst, her stomach gets bigger as the day goes on, lots of vomiting and sleepless nights,” Butz said.

The medical costs have piled up for Addison’s family, especially after a referral trip to a Chicago hospital wasn’t covered by insurance.

“We owe roughly $3,500 in medical bills right now,” Butz said, “She’s currently not able to use the restroom without medication.”

The bills could continue to grow, as the family heads to Omaha in November for motility testing.

“I’m not sure that’s going to increase with us going to Omaha, they believe it’s in-network, we’re working...to get everything lined first so we don’t have to deal with the same things,” Butz said.

In the meantime, Butz’s sister organized a gofundme page and the family organized a lemonade stand to raise money. Butz said they raised over $1,300 over the weekend with future dates to host the lemonade stand.

“So far I’ve been amazed by how well the community’s been able to come together,” Butz said.

