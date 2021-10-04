Advertisement

Crews find 71-year-old man dead in Marshalltown house fire

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Marshalltown say a 71-year-old man died in a house fire over the weekend.

The Times-Republican reports that firefighters were called for the house fire around 5 a.m. Sunday. Arriving firefighters and police officers found smoke and flames coming from the house and say neighbors reported hearing knocking and screams coming from inside the home.

Flames kept anyone from being able to immediately enter.

Firefighters knocked down the flames after taking out a window, but by the times crews were able to enter the home, the man was found dead.

His name has not been released.

