DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - First responders are on the scene of a landfill fire in Davenport, Iowa.

Details are limited at this time. It appears the fire is at the Scott Area Landfill on 110th Ave in Davenport.

TV6 has a crew on the scene. We will update this article when more information becomes available.

