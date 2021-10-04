Advertisement

Fire crews on scene of Moline house fire

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Monday morning in the 400 block of 50th Street in Moline.

Details are limited, but fire officials say the home was occupied at the time of the fire and residents were able to get out safely. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates both on-air and online.

