Advertisement

Illinois State Police respond to fatal Knox County crash Monday

The Illinois State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 westbound in Knox...
The Illinois State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 westbound in Knox County.(Dakota News Now)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 westbound in Knox County.

Troopers confirmed that there is one confirmed death and two other people have been transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Both westbound lanes of traffic will be closed for an extended period of time, according to troopers.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person injured Saturday night in East Moline shooting
Car accident with injuries
One woman dead, another injured after car strikes tree
Crews are on the scene of a landfill fire in Davenport, Iowa. (KWQC)
Crews respond to landfill fire in Davenport
A spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the trooper was pronounced...
Trooper dies after shooting on Chicago expressway
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Latest News

Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Monday morning in the 400 block of 50th Street...
Moline home destroyed by fire Monday
Former Eldridge City Administrator announces plans to take legal action against the city
Former Eldridge City Administrator announces plans to take legal action against the city
Rock Island County reports 92 new COVID-19 cases
Halloween
Bettendorf announces Halloween parade, trick-or-treating times