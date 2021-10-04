Illinois State Police respond to fatal Knox County crash Monday

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 westbound in Knox County.

Troopers confirmed that there is one confirmed death and two other people have been transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Both westbound lanes of traffic will be closed for an extended period of time, according to troopers.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

