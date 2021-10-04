Advertisement

Internet crimes against children could increase as much as 23 percent this year in Illinois

By Darby Sparks
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (KWQC) - Tips on Internet child exploitation have steadily been increasing on a national scale since 2018, and the Illinois Attorney General estimates they will have increased by 23 percent in 2021 for the state.

During an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conference held in Springfield on October 4, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said that child predators are taking advantage of this day in age where children are more online than ever.

“Police and prosecutors alone cannot stem the tide of rising sexual images of children on the internet. We all have a role to play,” said AG Raoul, “This is why I’m asking all of you, parents, teachers, pastors, and neighbors to join us in helping stop the scourge of child pornography.”

Tips the task force said will help in the prevention of your child becoming a victim involve promoting open communication, teaching your child online safety and consent, and the importance of saying ‘no,’

To help stave off internet predators, the I-C-A-C task force introduced a new mobile unit to help generate digital evidence while in the field for working on cases. However, the task force emphasized that nothing is better than prevention, and announced education classes to help parents and guardians recognize the signs of an Internet predator would begin Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The classes will continue on the first Thursday of each month. Interested parties are asked to email karilyn.orr@ilag.gov in order to register.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person injured Saturday night in East Moline shooting
Car accident with injuries
One woman dead, another injured after car strikes tree
Crews are on the scene of a landfill fire in Davenport, Iowa. (KWQC)
Crews respond to landfill fire in Davenport
A spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the trooper was pronounced...
Trooper dies after shooting on Chicago expressway
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Latest News

Internet crimes against children could increase as much as 23 percent this year in Illinois
Internet crimes against children could increase as much as 23 percent this year in Illinois
The Illinois State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 westbound in Knox...
Illinois State Police respond to fatal Knox County crash Monday
Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Monday morning in the 400 block of 50th Street...
Moline home destroyed by fire Monday
Former Eldridge City Administrator announces plans to take legal action against the city
Former Eldridge City Administrator announces plans to take legal action against the city