Internet crimes against children could increase as much as 23 percent this year in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (KWQC) - Tips on Internet child exploitation have steadily been increasing on a national scale since 2018, and the Illinois Attorney General estimates they will have increased by 23 percent in 2021 for the state.

During an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conference held in Springfield on October 4, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said that child predators are taking advantage of this day in age where children are more online than ever.

“Police and prosecutors alone cannot stem the tide of rising sexual images of children on the internet. We all have a role to play,” said AG Raoul, “This is why I’m asking all of you, parents, teachers, pastors, and neighbors to join us in helping stop the scourge of child pornography.”

Tips the task force said will help in the prevention of your child becoming a victim involve promoting open communication, teaching your child online safety and consent, and the importance of saying ‘no,’

To help stave off internet predators, the I-C-A-C task force introduced a new mobile unit to help generate digital evidence while in the field for working on cases. However, the task force emphasized that nothing is better than prevention, and announced education classes to help parents and guardians recognize the signs of an Internet predator would begin Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The classes will continue on the first Thursday of each month. Interested parties are asked to email karilyn.orr@ilag.gov in order to register.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.