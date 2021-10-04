Advertisement

Isolated showers possible this afternoon

Temps will be cooler, but still above normal
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Low pressure situated to our east should send a few more clouds back into the region today, with a chance for showers or sprinkles, mainly this afternoon. Any rain should diminish by evening, with lingering clouds overnight into Tuesday. We’ll keep scattered clouds in the weather picture through the rest of the week, with rain returning by Tuesday, then Wednesday evening into Thursday. Temperatures should remain above normal and fairly consistent, with highs in the 70′s through the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool. Isolated showers or sprinkles this afternoon. High: 73°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 58°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. A stray shower possible. High: 72°.

Highs in the 70s
