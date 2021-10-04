Advertisement

Isolated showers possible this afternoon

Temps will be cooler, but still above normal
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - Areas of clouds and isolated showers will rotate into the area this morning and afternoon, but coverage of rain will be sparse.  This will also work to keep temps slightly cooler today in the 60s and low 70s.  While there will be many more dry hours than wet hours this week, we are looking at an active weather pattern. An area of low pressure will work towards the area by Wednesday afternoon bringing rain to the QCA through the day on Thursday.  Rainfall amounts will generally be less than an inch.  Temps will run above normal all week long with most days in the mid to low 70s.  Sunshine will return by Friday and the weekend which will send temperatures back to the 80s.

TODAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers.  High: 73º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Stray shower possible.  High: 72º.

