KWQC-TV6 to air Davenport, Bettendorf school board candidate forums

(KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 will moderate and broadcast three forums where voters can have their questions answered by candidates for Davenport and Bettendorf school boards ahead of the Nov. 2 election.

Bettendorf Community School District

The candidates are:

Andrew Champion, incumbent

Traci Huskey

Analicia M. Gomes

Richard A. Lynch, incumbent

Melissa Zumdome

Adam Holland, incumbent

Linda Smithson

The Bettendorf Community School Board Candidate Forum will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center, 3333 18th St. A “candidate social” with the public will be held from 5 to 5:45 p.m. in the Bettendorf High School Commons.

TV6 will moderate the event and air it live.

Anyone who would like to submit a question for consideration to be asked can email news@kwqc.com and put “Bettendorf School Board Forum” in the subject line.

Davenport Community School District

The candidates are:

Bruce Potts, incumbent

Farrah N. Powell

Karen Gordon

Allison Beck, incumbent

The first Davenport school board candidate forums will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Jim Hester Board Room, second floor of the Davenport Schools Achievement Service Center at 1702 N. Main St. and is hosted by the Davenport Community School District.

Anyone who would like to submit a question for consideration to be asked can email news@kwqc.com and put “Davenport School Board Forum” in the subject line. People attending the forum also can write questions on notecards that will be submitted to the moderator for consideration.

The forum will air live.

The second Davenport candidate forum will be held Oct. 23 at the Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave.

Candidates can meet with the public at 1:30 p.m. The forum will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and will be focused on questions regarding how the school board’s decisions impact marginalized students.

The forum will be hosted by the Davenport Chapter of the NAACP Unit 4019 and Davenport LULAC, Friends of MLK.

It also is co-sponsored by Dress for Success Quad Cities; Gathering of Women; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.; and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Anyone who would like to submit a question for consideration to be asked can email news@kwqc.com and put “Davenport School Board Forum” in the subject line.

The forum will air live.

KWQC-TV6 is covering other school board elections and will update our viewers on-air and online.

