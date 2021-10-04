Rock Island County reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 92 news cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 17,972.

As of Monday, 37 people in the county were hospitalized with the virus. The average age of newly infected people is 36.

The new cases are:

One woman in her 80s

Two women in their 70s

Three women in their 60s

Three women in their 50s

14 women in their 40s

10 women in their 30s

10 women in their 20s

One woman in her teens

Five girls in their teens

Two girls younger than 13

Two girl infants 1 or younger

Two men in their 80s

Three men in their 70s

Two men in their 60s

Three men in their 50s

Eight men in their 40s

Six men in their 30s

Five men in their 20s

Two men in their teens

One boy in his teens

Six boys younger than 13

One boy infant 1 or younger

The number of deaths remained at 354, according to the health department.

