Rock Island County reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 92 news cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 17,972.

As of Monday, 37 people in the county were hospitalized with the virus. The average age of newly infected people is 36.

The new cases are:

  • One woman in her 80s
  • Two women in their 70s
  • Three women in their 60s
  • Three women in their 50s
  • 14 women in their 40s
  • 10 women in their 30s
  • 10 women in their 20s
  • One woman in her teens
  • Five girls in their teens
  • Two girls younger than 13
  • Two girl infants 1 or younger
  • Two men in their 80s
  • Three men in their 70s
  • Two men in their 60s
  • Three men in their 50s
  • Eight men in their 40s
  • Six men in their 30s
  • Five men in their 20s
  • Two men in their teens
  • One boy in his teens
  • Six boys younger than 13
  • One boy infant 1 or younger

The number of deaths remained at 354, according to the health department.

