1 injured in Davenport house fire

One person was injured after attempting to rescue animals from a burning home Monday night.
One person was injured after attempting to rescue animals from a burning home Monday night.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured after attempting to rescue animals from a burning home Monday night.

At 11:50 pm., Davenport firefighters responded to a fire in the 3800 block of West Central Park Avenue.

Firefighters were alerted by the dispatcher that one person was inside the home attempting to rescue animals.

Crews arrived and found that the person had gotten out of the building through a window and suffered fire-related injuries, according to the fire department.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and provided care to the injured person before Medic EMC transported the person to a local hospital. Their condition was unknown Tuesday, according to the fire department.

No one else was inside the home, but two dogs died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

