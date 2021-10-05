Augustana Prison Education Program launches at East Moline Correctional Center

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - For the first time in more than two decades, a new program is helping people serving time get a second chance through education.

Nestled in the East Moline Correctional Center (EMCC) behind barbed wire fences and security sits a college classroom unlike any other.

The Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) is giving people in custody the opportunity to get a 4-year bachelor’s degree thanks to a grant from the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation.

“There’s just no place that I’d rather be when I’m teaching in this room,” Dr. Jason Mahn said.

Mahn, the Director of the Presidential Center for Faith and Learning and a professor at Augustana, teaches a religion course for the fall semester of the program.

While the mechanics of the classroom due to lack of technology may be different, the students still engage in all facets of an educational program.

“Students are submitting work often that they draft and redraft longhand,” Mahn said. “When it comes to the kind of conversations we have in class, looking at texts, analyzing that, thinking big ideas, debating with one another, deliberating, writing, and speaking persuasively. All of that is just like Augustana. I would say even better just because of the kind of focus in this room.”

The program is an opportunity participants never thought they would have in a correctional facility.

“It’s a complete surprise. It’s a pleasant one,” said Tyrone Stone.

When Stone first arrived at EMCC, he said rehabilitation was at the forefront for him.

“Doing something constructive. Something positive. It gives you self-worth and it kind of gives you the self-validation that you’re doing something positive toward your rehabilitation.”

Like some of the other students in the group of 10, Stone had some college education before arriving at EMCC and wants to continue to build on the network and foundation that he was able to develop. With a background and interest in website development, he wants to eventually develop apps.

“I’m gonna take advantage of it,” Onaffia McFadden said about the opportunity. “When I step outside my cell house unit into this classroom I escape. I’m still trying to further my education to construct a better lifestyle for myself. To construct a better opportunity upon my release.”

McFadden’s journey is parallel to his son’s who is also in his first year of college.

“I try to make it seem cool to get an education. I try to make it seem fun for him. To want to better explore opportunities for himself by showing him,” he said.

The lessons are also spreading beyond the classroom.

“By me doing this, I have a lot of guys walk up to me and ask about this program. They are more interested in this program. They are more interested in bettering themselves,” McFadden said.

Participants like Wendell Christmas said the program is a unique opportunity and he hopes to use his education to give back to his community.

“I come from a pretty impoverished community and drugs are very rampant so I’d like to take this degree and further it with my drug counseling certification and start working as a drug counselor before trying to open my own center,” he said “I don’t wanna hide my background. I’d rather use it as a platform to get someplace further than try to mask it or duck away from it.”

Classes are going towards a bachelor’s of arts degree in Communication Studies. Dr. Sharon Varallo, the woman pioneering the program, said they had to model how they could offer the degree in four years when applying for the grant. She’s taught communication studies for over 20 years and knew the courses needed to have the major and could guarantee it. More majors are expected to be added in the future.

“Any educational program will help any individual in custody or any individual period in the world when it comes to finding jobs, job placement, being successful at those jobs,” Robert Hamilton said, the Warden at EMCC, “I think whatever we can do here at the facility level to help, those guys are here with us, I think we have an obligation to do that.”

Hamilton said each person who was chosen for the program did an essay and had interviews with Augustana staff who selected them.

As the men continue on their journey to higher education, many of them are planning for the future and hoping to give back.

“Just being productive and giving back to the community I know I’ve hurt and harmed so much,” Christmas said.

“Just living life. Not coming back. Not being another statistic of recidivism so. That’s my aim. Stay out. Stay free. Stay positive,” McFadden said.

Dr. Varallo said they have employment resources on campus through the Careers Opportunities Research and Exploration (CORE) office.

“My hope is that we can arrange some sort of internship experiences, perhaps at the point of reentry, that could help with the transition from college-in-prison back to family and communities across the state. So many possibilities to explore!” she said.

“The work that we are doing together here is really making a difference. I know it is for me. I learn more in this classroom than I often do in other spaces and I think they do too. We all just really appreciate this opportunity,” Mahn said.

