Clinton sending out polling location update cards ahead of Nov. 2 election

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Some Clinton County voters will receive postcards in the mail this week ahead of the City/School Election on Nov. 2.

Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker said the cards were sent to update voters on their polling locations.

“Due to various circumstances, some voting locations will be different from where voters voted during the previous City/School Election.” Van Lancker said in a media release. “The polling places affected are in the City of Toronto, City of Charlotte, City of DeWitt and City of Clinton Wards 1 and 2.”

He said the polling locations were chosen to keep the election as affordable as possible for Clinton County cities and school districts.

Van Lancker said the free mobile app “WhereUVote – Clinton County” will be a valuable tool for voters in November. The app is available from Apple and Android app stores.

For more information about the 2021 City/School Election, call the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 563-244-0568 or visit the website at elections.clintoncounty-ia.gov.

