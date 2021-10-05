Advertisement

Clinton sending out polling location update cards ahead of Nov. 2 election

Some Clinton County voters will receive postcards in the mail this week ahead of the...
Some Clinton County voters will receive postcards in the mail this week ahead of the City/School Election on Nov. 2.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Some Clinton County voters will receive postcards in the mail this week ahead of the City/School Election on Nov. 2.

Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker said the cards were sent to update voters on their polling locations.

“Due to various circumstances, some voting locations will be different from where voters voted during the previous City/School Election.” Van Lancker said in a media release. “The polling places affected are in the City of Toronto, City of Charlotte, City of DeWitt and City of Clinton Wards 1 and 2.”

He said the polling locations were chosen to keep the election as affordable as possible for Clinton County cities and school districts.

Van Lancker said the free mobile app “WhereUVote – Clinton County” will be a valuable tool for voters in November. The app is available from Apple and Android app stores.

For more information about the 2021 City/School Election, call the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 563-244-0568 or visit the website at elections.clintoncounty-ia.gov.

You can also follow Clinton County Elections on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 westbound in Knox...
2 killed Monday in I-74 crash in Knox County
Crews are on the scene of a landfill fire in Davenport, Iowa. (KWQC)
Crews respond to landfill fire in Davenport
Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Monday morning in the 400 block of 50th Street...
Moline home destroyed by fire Monday
Heavy police presence off East 1st Avenue Milan
Heavy police presence off East 1st Avenue in Milan
Former Eldridge City Administrator announces plans to take legal action against the city
Former Eldridge City Administrator announces plans to take legal action against the city

Latest News

One person was injured after attempting to rescue animals from a burning home Monday night.
1 injured in Davenport house fire
Superintendents Corner
Superintendents Corner: Rock Island-Milan School District
Superintendents Corner
Superintendent's Corner: Dr. Reginald Lawrence
FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math