Davenport man sentenced to life in prison in 2020 strangulation death

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the January 2020 strangulation death of 74-year-old Robert Long, a judge ordered Tuesday.

A Scott County jury convicted Charlie Gary III, 20, in August of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and abuse of a corpse.

On Tuesday, Judge Mark Fowler sentenced him to a mandatory sentence of life without parole on the murder charge, 25 years each on the burglary charges, and five years on the abuse charge.

The judge run the sentences for burglary and robbery charges concurrently, or at the same time, and ran those consecutively, or back-to-back with the sentences on the remaining charges, for a total of life plus 30 years.

Gary also must pay $150,000 in resituation.

“This act, or the acts I should say, was against a senior citizen who in the past had been kind enough to pay the defendant for odd jobs around his house, even paid for odd jobs done by other people in the neighborhood,” Fowler said.

“It’s impossible for the court not to note the horrific nature of this crime. It really makes you take pause and wonder why did this gruesome event occur?”

He also denied Gary’s motion for a new trial.

Just before 5:45 p.m., Jan. 7, 2020, Davenport police were called to the 1500 block of LeClaire Street, where they found Long dead.

Police say Gary admitted to police that he went into the man’s home forcibly with the intent to steal his car.

He strangled Long, killed him, then stole property and his car, police say. He also sexually abused him, police said in court documents.

Police say Gary was later located in Long’s vehicle.

Court documents state Gary said he knew Long and would mow his lawn and shovel his walks for money.

Long’s daughter, Christine Palmer, said during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing that Gary “took away from our family a person who cannot be replaced.”

“Because of the heinousness of what you did Charlie and your disregard for human life, I think you should get the maximum penalty for each charge you were found guilty of,” she said.

