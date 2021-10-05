Dr. Ball shares how to deal with differences

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Dr. Derek Ball from QC Marriage and Family Counseling shares what to do when differences arise about COVID. Dr. Ball has continued to help families through the frustration and struggles of continued COVID concerns, extended family differences as it relates to COVID and how to talk with people that you disagree with.

With differences arising, Dr. Ball shares how to avoid conversations that would lead to an argument and how to respond when others are wanting to disagree.

His advice: Ask why they believe the way they do?

This way, there isn’t an argument and you are then seeing what they disagree about in the situation.

QC Marriage and Family Counseling // 1800 3rd Avenue, Suite 512, Rock Island, IL

