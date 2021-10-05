Advertisement

East Moline police identify suspect in weekend shooting

Khalil R. Johnson, 24, is wanted on charges of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, a Class X felony; aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.(KWQC/East Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police on Tuesday identified a suspect in a shooting that left a person with serious injuries Saturday.

Khalil R. Johnson, 24, is wanted on charges of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, a Class X felony; aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and police ask the public not to approach him. They also ask the public to call police immediately if Johnson is located.

East Moline police responded at 9:51 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of 9th Avenue for a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The person was transported by ambulance to Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus. The person underwent surgery for serious injuries. Police said the person is stable and still hospitalized.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue, where they found multiple shell casings.

Police say the shooting is not related to a shooting death on Sept. 29 that occurred in the same area.

Police ask anyone with information to call the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the Crime Stopper P3 App.

