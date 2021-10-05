Eldridge City Inspector given five days unpaid leave

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - City Inspector Ray Nees was placed on five days unpaid leave during a city council meeting in Eldridge on Monday night.

During a 3 to 2 vote, the council decided to place Nees on leave along with giving him a “stern warning” in his personnel file due to a complaint from an Eldridge resident that he had behaved unprofessionally during a project.

Nees had been on paid leave since the resident’s complaint and was on vacation at the time the council meeting took place, according to Mayor Marty O’Boyle.

Councilmen Bruce Cheek and Frank King voted against the penalty, both suggesting Nees’s behavior invited a penalty more severe, such as a 30 day unpaid leave or termination.

During the meeting several city contractors showed up and spoke on Nees’s behalf.

The council meeting comes after a meeting that took place on Monday September 28, in which City Administrator Lisa Kotter was terminated from her position in a 3 to 2 vote by council due to a third party investigation that claimed she had acted unprofessionally.

The same report stated that Nees was also contributing to unprofessional behavior in the workplace.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.