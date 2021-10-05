Fitness evaluation ordered for Milan man accused of beating woman to death with hammer

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A fitness evaluation has been ordered for a Milan man accused of beating a woman to death with a hammer last month.

Rock Island County court records show Judge John McGehee found that there is a “bona fide double” to the fitness of Ward F. Davis, 40.

A review hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10, according to court records.

A defendant can be found unfit to stand trial if, because of a mental or physical condition, is unable to understand the nature and purpose of the proceedings and cannot assist in his defense.

If Davis is found fit for trial, the case could proceed to a preliminary hearing, which had been scheduled for Tuesday. If he is found unfit for trial, he will be transferred to the Illinois Department of Human Services for fitness restoration training.

He remained Tuesday in the Rock Island County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Davis is charged with first-degree murder, attempted aggravated arson, and aggravated battery in the death of Julie Bowser.

Milan police responded just after 11 a.m. Sept. 17 to the 700 block of Hillcrest Road for a woman later identified as Julie Bowser, lying in the roadway.

A caller also reported a gas can on fire in the laundry room of Pine View Apartments, according to police.

Officers found Bowser, who had apparent head injuries and was bleeding. The suspect, later identified as Davis, was gone, according to police.

According to court records, Davis struck her multiple times with a hammer, causing severe head trauma. He also lit a fire inside the laundry room of the apartment building, according to court records.

He initially faced one count of aggravated battery, but the murder and arson charges were added after Bowser died on Sept. 22.

