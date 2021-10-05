Advertisement

Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)(Ben Gray | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday.

It’ll be the first time he has returned to Iowa since the 2020 election.

According to his website, Trump’s “Save America” rally will feature live entertainment that begins at 2 p.m., with his speech expected to begin at 7 p.m.

For more details, including how to get tickets, click here.

The latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll shows the former president’s favorability among Iowans is now higher than it ever was while he was president.

Former Vice President Mike Pence will also visit Iowa, during an event at the University of Iowa on November 1.

