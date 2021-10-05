Advertisement

Good Samaritans make stretcher out of branches to help injured hiker

By KUSA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KUSA) - Colorado firefighters are thanking a group of strangers for helping save the life of a man who fell while hiking.

One of those good Samaritans wasn’t even planning to hike Sunday, let alone carry a man down a mountain.

“You know, we were looking at some of these beautiful leaves that Colorado has to offer every single year,” Matthew Meyers said. “I mean, they were just gorgeous.”

The purpose of his family trip changed more suddenly than the leaves on Guanella Pass.

“This will be a picture that I’ll always go back to and think about there,” Meyers said.

He was posing for a picture with his wife and two boys when a hiker came down the trail.

“He said, ‘Do you guys have any cellphone coverage? You know, there’s a guy who actually fell up there and he’s bleeding out,” Meyers said. “He described him as an elderly man, and I knew that we only had about an hour and a half of the daylight.”

Meyers left his family and ran to help a 77-year-old man who appeared to have fallen off the trail.

“He was just unbelievably pale. I mean, just white. His lips were white,” he said.

He and other hikers decided to carry the man down.

“I just realized we needed to create some type of a stretcher or gurney to get him down,” he said. “So, there’s his belt. There’s his shoestring, and here’s a string right here as well.”

They hauled him on a bed of thick branches until paramedics met them on the trail.

“There was about four of them and I was just like ‘Oh my gosh.’ It was a sight to see because we just needed more people to help us carry him down,” Meyers said.

They finished the trek together, carrying the man to safety.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, 100%, this gentleman would have lost his life on that mountain that day,” Meyers said.

Looking back, the family trip had a far greater purpose than originally intended.

“Just taking action when I knew that somebody had to take action,” Meyers said.

First responders said the man who fell was bleeding badly and hypothermic. They said Meyers and the four other hikers who helped him were instrumental in his survival.

