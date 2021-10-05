Heavy police presence off East 1st Avenue in Milan

MILAN, Illinois (KWQC) - A heavy police presence was seen Monday evening in Milan.

According to a TV6 crew on scene, the police presence could be seen in the area of East 1st Avenue, just off of Airport Road.

TV6 crews say that more than 8 squad cars including armored vehicle.

Milan Fire is currently diverting traffic off of Airport Road.

This is developing situation. TV6 will update as information becomes available.

