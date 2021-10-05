Advertisement

Iowa Legislature meets to consider redistricting maps

State lawmakers are meeting for a special session to vote on new district maps.
State lawmakers are meeting for a special session to vote on new district maps.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers will return for a special session to vote on maps that redraw congressional and legislative districts.

The once-a-decade exercise rebalances the districts to coincide with population shifts, which in Iowa were generally away from rural areas to larger cities.

The Legislature must consider maps released Sept. 16 by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

The LSA is responsible for following detailed guidelines to ensure population balance among the congressional and legislative districts and to prevent political influence in the initial drafting of changes.

The Legislature may only accept or reject the first two sets of maps without amendment.

A third set of maps may be amended. Given the Republican majority in the Legislature, the GOP would control that process.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 westbound in Knox...
2 killed Monday in I-74 crash in Knox County
Crews are on the scene of a landfill fire in Davenport, Iowa. (KWQC)
Crews respond to landfill fire in Davenport
Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Monday morning in the 400 block of 50th Street...
Moline home destroyed by fire Monday
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Former Eldridge City Administrator announces plans to take legal action against the city
Former Eldridge City Administrator announces plans to take legal action against the city

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details
Warming up for the weekend
Mostly cloudy and mild today
School board members met Monday night to further discuss whether it is necessary to require...
Dubuque School Board resumes discussion on mask mandate in local schools
The city of Dubuque will be accepting design concepts for the Art En Route project through...
City of Dubuque looking for people to participate in new bus shelter mural project