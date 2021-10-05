John Deere Community Spotlight: Felicia Knary
The Community Spotlight features John Deere employees who are making a positive impact in the greater Quad Cities community.
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(KWQC) - John Deere employee Felicia Knary attributes much of her career success to a school-affiliated job training program that helped her thrive in the workforce right after high school. Now, years later, Felicia is passionate about paying it forward to youth at her alma mater, United Township High School, through a similar program called Jobs for America’s Graduates.
