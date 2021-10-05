Advertisement

Lingering Clouds & A Few Sprinkles This Afternoon

Above Normal Readings & More Rain This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Lingering clouds and rain chances will be our main focus over the next few days, but cool autumn air is still a long way off--summer-like temperatures should return by the end of the week. Look for spotty showers possible this afternoon (mainly southeast), with highs in the lower to middle 70′s. Wednesday and Thursday will bring a better chance for scattered showers to the region, with readings in the mid 70′s. Conditions clear out by Friday, with highs reaching the upper 70′s, followed by readings in the low 80′s by Saturday.

TODAY: Lingering clouds with spotty showers/sprinkles possible this afternoon. High: 73°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 61°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Cloudy with scattered afternoon showers. High: 77°.

