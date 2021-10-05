Advertisement

Local foodie shares her favorites in the QC

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 5, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Annie Froeschle is a Quad City native that has created an Instagram page dedicated to her love of food in the Quad Cities. Recently, she has started a new blog that will feature her favorite local foods!

She began this Instagram page called ‘Annie’s QC Eats’ as a hobby to share her favorite local eats, and support small businesses in the community. Since starting her page last year, she has gained partnerships through local businesses in the Quad Cities. Through Annie’s pictures and reviews, she has created relationships and discovered new restaurants and bars. Annie explains that she loves seeing hard working, small businesses succeed, as well as connecting with individuals about her love for exploring new restaurants and bars.

Follow along Annie’s journey:

- Instagram: @AnniesQCEats

- Blog website: https://anniesqceats.wixsite.com/my-site

