Man charged with robbing TBK Bank in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Milan man was arrested Monday night after police say he robbed the TBK Bank in Moline.

Nicholas J. Conklin, 41, is charged with aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison.

He made an initial appearance Tuesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, where bond was set at $75,000. Conklin has a preliminary hearing Oct. 26.

The Moline Department responded at 2:05 p.m. Monday to the bank, 2040 1st Street A, for a report of a robbery.

Bank employees reported a man had approached a teller and demanded money. According to police, he threatened the employee by inferring he was armed with a gun.

He fled from the bank with a large amount of cash in a silver Toyota Corolla. The man and the vehicle were captured on surveillance video.

Moline police distributed surveillance photos to area law enforcement. A Bettendorf police detective reviewed the images and provided lead to Moline police.

The man was identified as Conklin.

He was taken into custody at a home in Milan, which was searched by police.

Police also were assisted by the Davenport Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, Milan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call the Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group at 309-524-2131 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app “P3 Tips.”

