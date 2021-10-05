Advertisement

Man charged with robbing TBK Bank in Moline

Nicholas J. Conklin, 41, of Milan, is charged with aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony...
Nicholas J. Conklin, 41, of Milan, is charged with aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison.(KWQC/Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Milan man was arrested Monday night after police say he robbed the TBK Bank in Moline.

Nicholas J. Conklin, 41, is charged with aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison.

He made an initial appearance Tuesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, where bond was set at $75,000. Conklin has a preliminary hearing Oct. 26.

The Moline Department responded at 2:05 p.m. Monday to the bank, 2040 1st Street A, for a report of a robbery.

Bank employees reported a man had approached a teller and demanded money. According to police, he threatened the employee by inferring he was armed with a gun.

He fled from the bank with a large amount of cash in a silver Toyota Corolla. The man and the vehicle were captured on surveillance video.

Moline police distributed surveillance photos to area law enforcement. A Bettendorf police detective reviewed the images and provided lead to Moline police.

The man was identified as Conklin.

He was taken into custody at a home in Milan, which was searched by police.

Police also were assisted by the Davenport Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, Milan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call the Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group at 309-524-2131 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app “P3 Tips.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 westbound in Knox...
2 killed Monday in I-74 crash in Knox County
FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
Crews are on the scene of a landfill fire in Davenport, Iowa. (KWQC)
Crews respond to landfill fire in Davenport
Heavy police presence off East 1st Avenue Milan
Heavy police presence off East 1st Avenue in Milan
Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Monday morning in the 400 block of 50th Street...
Moline home destroyed by fire Monday

Latest News

Ward F. Davis, 39, of Milan, faces one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, in Rock...
Fitness evaluation ordered for Milan man accused of beating woman to death with hammer
I-280 (Sgt. John Baker, Jr. Memorial) Bridge
Westbound lanes of I-280 in Rock Island closed Wednesday
Trick-or-treating in Moline will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, officials said Tuesday.
Moline announces trick-or-treat times
The votes are in, and the first round of redrawn congressional and legislative district maps...
Iowa lawmakers vote down new district maps