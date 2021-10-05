Advertisement

Moline announces trick-or-treat times

Trick-or-treating in Moline will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, officials said Tuesday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Trick-or-treating in Moline will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, officials said Tuesday.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health has released the following guidance for families participating:

  • If you think you could have COVID-19 or have been exposed, do not participate in in-person Halloween festivities or give out candy to trick-or-treaters.
  • Those trick-or-treating and those handing out candy should try to maintain 6-feet of social distancing and wear face coverings.
  • Consider leaving individually wrapped candy on a table in driveways or in front of walkways, sidewalks or other outdoor spaces.
  • Only household members should trick-or-treat together.
  • Alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be carried and used frequently.
  • Candy collected during trick-or-treating should not be eaten until after handwashing.

