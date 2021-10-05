Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles today

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Clouds will be plentiful across the QCA today which will once again keep temps in the mid to low 70s. A stray sprinkle or shower can’t be ruled out for areas SE of the QC, but coverage will be quite limited. Warmer and wetter conditions are on tap for Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers will be possible ebay Wednesday afternoon, but SE winds will boost temps into the mid and upper 70s. The best chance for widespread rain will arrive on Thursday afternoon and clear out by Friday morning. Friday and Saturday afternoons will be the warmest of the week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Another front will arrive sometime Sunday into Monday, but those details are very murky at this time.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 74º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few afternoon showers. High: 77º.

