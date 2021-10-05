Advertisement

Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles today

Temps will remain above normal with more rain possible this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Clouds will be plentiful across the QCA today which will once again keep temps in the mid to low 70s.  A stray sprinkle or shower can’t be ruled out for areas SE of the QC, but coverage will be quite limited.  Warmer and wetter conditions are on tap for Wednesday and Thursday.  A few showers will be possible ebay Wednesday afternoon, but SE winds will boost temps into the mid and upper 70s.  The best chance for widespread rain will arrive on Thursday afternoon and clear out by Friday morning.  Friday and Saturday afternoons will be the warmest of the week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.  Another front will arrive sometime Sunday into Monday, but those details are very murky at this time.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy.  High: 74º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few afternoon showers.  High: 77º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

The Illinois State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 westbound in Knox...
Illinois State Police respond to fatal Knox County crash Monday
Crews are on the scene of a landfill fire in Davenport, Iowa. (KWQC)
Crews respond to landfill fire in Davenport
Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Monday morning in the 400 block of 50th Street...
Moline home destroyed by fire Monday
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Former Eldridge City Administrator announces plans to take legal action against the city
Former Eldridge City Administrator announces plans to take legal action against the city

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Lots of clouds but little rain till Wednesday & Thursday
Isolated showers possible Tuesday
First Alert Forecast - Lots of clouds but little rain till Wednesday & Thursday
First Alert Forecast - Lots of clouds but little rain till Wednesday & Thursday
Highs in the 70s
Isolated showers possible this afternoon
Highs in the 70s
Isolated showers possible this afternoon