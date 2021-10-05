Advertisement

Rock Island Arsenal holds march for domestic violence awareness

RIA DV Awareness March
RIA DV Awareness March(KWQC)
By Darby Sparks
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and marchers came together on the morning of October 5 dressed in purple to support the cause at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Marchers walked in unison down several blocks and signed a petition, as well as a boulder that was painted purple, at the end of the march.

“It’s nice that the army backs us in letting us know that, ‘no, we won’t accept this,’” said a participant, who goes by the name Krystal, “we won’t be bystanders. This is not acceptable, we have higher moral character than that.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence, call the national hotline to receive help at 1-800-799-7233.

