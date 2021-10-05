Advertisement

Smithsonian Exhibition hosted by Savanna Museum

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” produced by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service will be at the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center starting Saturday, October 9 through November 13. Juliene McCormick from the Cultural Center and Val Gunnarsson, a retired circuit judge, explain what the exhibit will be addressing.

This exhibit addresses questions stemming from our national founders’ profound decision to entrust the governance of the United States not to a monarchy, but to its citizens: Who has the right to vote? What are the freedoms and responsibilities of citizens? whose voices will be heard?

A dinner honoring and recognizing the election judges who have been called “the unsung heroes of American democracy,” will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Majestic Pines Lounge and Event Center (11503 Three Mile Road, Thompson, IL). You can make reservations prior to October 7 by calling 815-275-1707 or 815-275-1958.

Savanna Museum and Cultural Center // 406 Main St, Savanna, IL

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 westbound in Knox...
2 killed Monday in I-74 crash in Knox County
Crews are on the scene of a landfill fire in Davenport, Iowa. (KWQC)
Crews respond to landfill fire in Davenport
Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Monday morning in the 400 block of 50th Street...
Moline home destroyed by fire Monday
Heavy police presence off East 1st Avenue Milan
Heavy police presence off East 1st Avenue in Milan
Former Eldridge City Administrator announces plans to take legal action against the city
Former Eldridge City Administrator announces plans to take legal action against the city

Latest News

Some Clinton County voters will receive postcards in the mail this week ahead of the...
Clinton sending out polling location update cards ahead of Nov. 2 election
Annies QC Eats
Local foodie shares her favorites in the QC
Superintendents Corner
Superintendents Corner: Rock Island-Milan School District
Butterball and Cat litter avoidance
Cat litter box avoidance