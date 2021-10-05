Smithsonian Exhibition hosted by Savanna Museum

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” produced by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service will be at the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center starting Saturday, October 9 through November 13 . Juliene McCormick from the Cultural Center and Val Gunnarsson, a retired circuit judge, explain what the exhibit will be addressing.

This exhibit addresses questions stemming from our national founders’ profound decision to entrust the governance of the United States not to a monarchy, but to its citizens: Who has the right to vote? What are the freedoms and responsibilities of citizens? whose voices will be heard?

A dinner honoring and recognizing the election judges who have been called “the unsung heroes of American democracy,” will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Majestic Pines Lounge and Event Center (11503 Three Mile Road, Thompson, IL). You can make reservations prior to October 7 by calling 815-275-1707 or 815-275-1958.

Savanna Museum and Cultural Center // 406 Main St, Savanna, IL

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.