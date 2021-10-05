Superintendents Corner: Rock Island-Milan School District

ROCK ISLAND, IL(KWQC) - Tuesday TV6 received an update from the Rock Island-Milan School District.

Its all apart of the TV6 News Alert Desks newest segment, the ‘Superintendents Corner’.

In the update, the Rock Island-Milan Superintendent, Dr. Reginald Lawrence says positive covid cases remain low, construction for Rock Island High School is still ongoing, and the school is preparing for a community input forum at the end of this month.

“Again, 6,000 students and to only have the small numbers that I shared earlier, of positive cases and such, it means that our hopes of keeping our doors open for the full year, were well on our way, and that’s a win for us,” said Dr. Lawrence.

Dr. Lawrence is also encouraging community input in the schools Satisfaction Survey. The deadline to submit feedback for parents and students is October 22nd.

The TV6 News Alert Desk will also here an update from Bettendorf Community Schools October 21st. You can watch it live on our TV6 news app and website.

