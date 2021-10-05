TV6 Investigates: Thousands could face eviction as Illinois moratorium ends

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A pandemic-related eviction moratorium ended Sunday in Illinois putting thousands at risk of eviction.

More than $443 million in emergency rental assistance has been paid to 49,100 state households since the Illinois Rental Payment Program was launched in May 2021, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office. Payments were made directly to landlords, but only if the landlord did not pursue eviction.

“There’s a great deal of uncertainty right now. About how many cases will be filed and how many people will wind up getting evicted,” Bob Palmer, Policy Director for Housing Action Illinois, said.

According to a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau, an estimated 60,000+ Illinoisans say they are likely to face eviction in the next two months. Nationwide, 1.3 million renters say it’s very likely.

The same survey found an additional 200,000 people could face foreclosure by December.

For renters and landlords in need of assistance, resources are still available including financial help through Housing Action Illinois and free legal advice for landlords and tenants through Eviction Help Illinois .

“There’ll actually be more rent assistance funds available this fall. We are optimistic that that will keep a significant spike in evictions from happening,” Palmer said.

Nearly 7.7 million Americans are behind on rent, with about 1.1 people more than six months behind.

