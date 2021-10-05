Advertisement

Walk-in flu vaccine clinics begin at Rock Island Co. Health Department

The Rock Island County Health Department is hosting flu vaccine clinics every Tuesday through November 2.
(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is hosting flu vaccine clinics every Tuesday from October 5th through November 2nd.

The clinics will be at the health department located at 2112 25th Ave in Rock Island from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 - 4 p.m.

People who plan to attend are asked to bring an insurance card. For those without insurance, it’s $35 for a regular vaccine and $55 for a high dose vaccine for seniors.

There are also additional flu vaccine clinics throughout the county including the following:

Oct. 21 from noon to 1 p.m. at Hampton Village Hall, 251 S. State Ave., Hampton

Oct. 27 from 1-3 p.m., Blackhawk Township offices, 230 W. 4th St., Milan

There were large campaigns for flu shots last year due to the pandemic and Janet Hill, the Chief Operating Officer of RICHD, said because of this, they saw unprecedented outcomes throughout the state.

“In Illinois there were 11 people hospitalized with flu in the entire state. That is unprecedented and so it’s just really important to understand that vaccines work and if you get vaccinated against the flu, if you happen to get it, it’ll be a much milder case,” she said, “Same thing with COVID. There are some breakthrough cases but these vaccines will keep you out of the hospital.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 westbound in Knox...
2 killed Monday in I-74 crash in Knox County
FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
Crews are on the scene of a landfill fire in Davenport, Iowa. (KWQC)
Crews respond to landfill fire in Davenport
Heavy police presence off East 1st Avenue Milan
Heavy police presence off East 1st Avenue in Milan
Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Monday morning in the 400 block of 50th Street...
Moline home destroyed by fire Monday

Latest News

Both westbound lanes of Interstate 280 in Rock Island will be closed for approximately 16 hours...
Westbound lanes of I-280 in Rock Island closed Wednesday
A fitness evaluation has been ordered for a Milan man accused of beating a woman to death with...
Fitness evaluation ordered for Milan man accused of beating woman to death with hammer
A Davenport man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the January 2020 strangulation...
Davenport man sentenced to life in prison in 2020 strangulation death
One person was injured after attempting to rescue animals from a burning home Monday night.
1 injured in Davenport house fire