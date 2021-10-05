Walk-in flu vaccine clinics begin at Rock Island Co. Health Department

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is hosting flu vaccine clinics every Tuesday from October 5th through November 2nd.

The clinics will be at the health department located at 2112 25th Ave in Rock Island from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 - 4 p.m.

People who plan to attend are asked to bring an insurance card. For those without insurance, it’s $35 for a regular vaccine and $55 for a high dose vaccine for seniors.

There are also additional flu vaccine clinics throughout the county including the following:

Oct. 21 from noon to 1 p.m. at Hampton Village Hall, 251 S. State Ave., Hampton

Oct. 27 from 1-3 p.m., Blackhawk Township offices, 230 W. 4th St., Milan

There were large campaigns for flu shots last year due to the pandemic and Janet Hill, the Chief Operating Officer of RICHD, said because of this, they saw unprecedented outcomes throughout the state.

“In Illinois there were 11 people hospitalized with flu in the entire state. That is unprecedented and so it’s just really important to understand that vaccines work and if you get vaccinated against the flu, if you happen to get it, it’ll be a much milder case,” she said, “Same thing with COVID. There are some breakthrough cases but these vaccines will keep you out of the hospital.”

