Westbound lanes of I-280 in Rock Island closed Wednesday

I-280 (Sgt. John Baker, Jr. Memorial) Bridge
I-280 (Sgt. John Baker, Jr. Memorial) Bridge(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Both westbound lanes of Interstate 280 in Rock Island will be closed for approximately 16 hours Wed. Oct. 6 starting at 7 p.m., weather permitting. The Illinois Department of Transportation says the closure is necessary so crews can pour concrete on the new westbound lanes of the Sgt. John Baker, Jr. over the Mississippi River.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound Illinois 92, then northbound on U.S. 67 across the Centennial Bridge, then southbound U.S. 61 and westbound on Iowa Highway 22. .The closure does not affect eastbound (Illinois-bound) traffic on the bridge. Westbound I-280 will reopen to traffic at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7.

This work is part of the three-year, $50 million bridge deck replacement and resurfacing project that began in March.

The westbound bridge deck is scheduled to be completed in early December. Work to replace the eastbound bridge deck will begin in the spring  of 2022, with traffic shifting to the new westbound bridge. The approach from the bridge to the Illinois 92 interchange will be resurfaced in 2023 and the bridge will be painted. The overall project is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.

