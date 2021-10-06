Beers and Barks this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This weekend, Wags and Wiggles QC is having an event at Devon’s Complaint Department to raise money for the Scott County Humane Society. Wags and Wiggles QC is a pet service that offers pet sitting, pet walking and other helpful pet services. The owners, Kristi Hestness and Emily White created this business on a mission to ‘pet all the dogs’ they can. They have a love for animals and want to help others take care of them!

‘Beers and Barks’ is happening at Devon’s Complaint Department in Downtown Davenport on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. There will be live music, dog treats, a photo area, and items for sale - all benefiting the Scott County Humane Society. Wags and Wiggles has made dog treats, jewelry, tumblers, and t-shirts that will all be available at this event! Dogs are welcome to the event, there is an outdoor patio with seating.

Wags and Wiggles QC // (563) 217-5777

