Carbon Cliff is looking for snow plow drivers

(Source: KFVS)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CARBON CLIFF, Ill. (KWQC) - The village of Carbon Cliff is getting ready for winter and taking applications for seasonal snow plow drivers, now.

The village is looking to hire  3-4 seasonal/part-time/on-call snow plow drivers for the 2021-2022 winter season. Applicants must be available Nov. 15 through March 30 and have a valid CDL Class B license.

Pay is $20.00 per hour. Drivers must be able to work nights and weekends, if needed. The village will be taking applications until Dec. 1. If you have questions, please contact Village Director, Nick Gottwalt. Click here for application.

Applications can be mailed in, dropped off at the Carbon Cliff Village Hall, or emailed to vccdirector@gmail.com.

For details on the position, visit Seasonal Snow Plow Help

