Clinton man sentenced to over 17 years in prison on Child Pornography charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man from Clinton will have to serve 17 1/2 years in prison after being found guilty of Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography.

According to the U.S. Southern District of Iowa courts, Joshua Del Chandler, 38, was named as a suspect in April 2020 after a laptop and cell phone were turned over to the FBI. Officials found 22 images and 3 videos on those devices.

Officials later obtained a search warrant in February 2021 for Del Chandler’s residence and found 70 images and 131 videos of child pornography on various devices throughout his home during that search.

Chandler admitted to possessing, receiving, and distributing child pornography, and pleaded guilty to all charges in May 2021.

