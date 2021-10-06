Advertisement

Dermody, Cornette advance to Nov. 2 election in Davenport’s 7th Ward race

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Alexandra Dermody and Derek Cornette will advance to the General Election on Nov. 2 in Davenport’s 7th Ward race, according to unofficial results.

According to the Scott County Auditor’s website, Alexandra Dermody had 167 total votes, Derek Cornette had 104 votes, Rory Nimtz had 53 votes and William Pampering had 45 votes in Tuesday’s primary election.

Dermody is a volunteer organizer with Quad Cities Interfaith and a part-time student at Scott Community College and Cornette is a retired Rock Island Arsenal worker.

The 7th Ward is East to West from Eastern Avenue to North Division Street and North to South from 53rd Street to Central Park Avenue.

