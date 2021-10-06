East Moline Community Fund Committee announces funding for non-profits

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Community Fund Committee has approved $17,050 in funding for 15 area non-profit organizations.

“The East Moline Community Fund Committee is honored to support the excellent work of these local non-profits,” Chair Connie Dowsett said. “As an endowment fund, we focus not only on helping those in need today but provide a permanent way to support the community through legacy giving.”

A grants award ceremony will be held Wednesday afternoon at the Rust Belt.

The following grants were approved :

Child Abuse Council, $1,000 Child Protection Program

Children’s Therapy Center, $1,200 East Moline Children Therapy

Dress for Success, $500 Career Center Support

East Moline Main Street, $2,000 Tables and Benches at Runner’s Park

East Moline Soccer Club, $300 Registration Fees

Gigi’s Playhouse, $500 Therapeutic and Education Programs

Glenview Middle School, $800 Program Support

Habitat for Humanity, $1,000 East Moline Residents Home Repairs

Humility Homes and Services, $1,500 Emergency Shelter Services

Junior Achievement of the Heartland, $750 Program Support of East Moline Students

Pregnancy Resources, $500 Early Pregnancy Testing and Ultrasounds

Rock Island Children’s Advocacy Center, $1,300 Forensic Interviews and Advocacy

Spring Forward Learning Center, $2,500 Education Programs

Two Rivers YMCA, $1,200 Ten Mentoring Program

Youth Hope Christian Friendliness, $2,000 Youth Outreach Programs

The East Moline Community Fund receives and administers charitable gifts and works with citizens to achieve their dreams to improve the community.

