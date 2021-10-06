Advertisement

East Moline Community Fund Committee announces funding for non-profits

The East Moline Community Fund Committee has approved $17,050 in funding for 15 area non-profit organizations.(Ana Medina)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Community Fund Committee has approved $17,050 in funding for 15 area non-profit organizations.

“The East Moline Community Fund Committee is honored to support the excellent work of these local non-profits,” Chair Connie Dowsett said. “As an endowment fund, we focus not only on helping those in need today but provide a permanent way to support the community through legacy giving.”

A grants award ceremony will be held Wednesday afternoon at the Rust Belt.

The following grants were approved :

  • Child Abuse Council, $1,000 Child Protection Program
  • Children’s Therapy Center, $1,200 East Moline Children Therapy
  • Dress for Success, $500 Career Center Support
  • East Moline Main Street, $2,000 Tables and Benches at Runner’s Park
  • East Moline Soccer Club, $300 Registration Fees
  • Gigi’s Playhouse, $500 Therapeutic and Education Programs
  • Glenview Middle School, $800 Program Support
  • Habitat for Humanity, $1,000 East Moline Residents Home Repairs
  • Humility Homes and Services, $1,500 Emergency Shelter Services
  • Junior Achievement of the Heartland, $750 Program Support of East Moline Students
  • Pregnancy Resources, $500 Early Pregnancy Testing and Ultrasounds
  • Rock Island Children’s Advocacy Center, $1,300 Forensic Interviews and Advocacy
  • Spring Forward Learning Center, $2,500 Education Programs
  • Two Rivers YMCA, $1,200 Ten Mentoring Program
  • Youth Hope Christian Friendliness, $2,000 Youth Outreach Programs

The East Moline Community Fund receives and administers charitable gifts and works with citizens to achieve their dreams to improve the community.

