Genesis Health Systems holding multiple ‘Flu Free Quad Cities’ clinics

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you still need your flu shot, Genesis Health Systems will be holding several public vaccine clinics in the month of October, as part of their yearly “Flu Free Quad Cities” campaign.

They’ll be holding four clinics through the rest of the month, with two at the Taxslayer Center in Moline, IL on Oct. 12th and 26th, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. They will hold two more at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Oct. 13th and 27th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and will be a drive-thru clinic.

According to Genesis, over 100,000 flu shots have been distributed through “Flu-Free Quad Cities” since 2003.

