Iowa reports more than 9,800 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths over 7 days

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 9,860 new COVID-19 cases – an average of nearly 1,409 a day – and 88 deaths over seven days.

That’s down from 10,812 cases reported the previous week.

Since the pandemic began, 461,352 people tested positive for the virus and 6,651 people have died.

The seven-day positivity rate as of Wednesday was 9.7%.

According to public health officials:

People tested: 2,023,940

People recovered: 402,525

Hospitalized: 626, two more than reported last week. Of those, 74% were not fully vaccinated.

People in ICU: 141. Of those, 85.8% were not fully vaccinated.

Of the positive tests reported in the last seven days, 23% were in the 0-17 age group.

In Scott County, 377 more people tested positive for the virus and four people died over the last seven days. That brings the total number of cases to 24,169 and 270 deaths.

In Clinton County, 154 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 6,659. Deaths remained at 99.

In Muscatine County, 107 more people tested positive and two people died. That brings the total number of cases to 6,224 and 113 people died.

In Des Moines County, 98 more people tested positive and one more person died. That brings the total number of cases to 6,463 and 88 deaths.

To see the latest data in the entire TV6 viewing area, check out the Tracking the Curve page.

