Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee can’t find former Trump aide to serve him subpoena

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan Scavino to serve him a subpoena, sources familiar with the effort said.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s been more than a week since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach subpoenaed Dan Scavino.

Yet the committee has been unable to physically serve the subpoena to Scavino, who served as former President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, according to multiple sources familiar with the effort.

The news comes just before the committee’s deadlines for Scavino and three other close Trump allies to comply with the subpoenas, which request documents by Thursday and a deposition by Oct. 15.

Scavino did not respond to a request for comment from CNN.

If some of Trump’s allies refuse to comply with the subpoenas, the panel is considering whether to compel their cooperation with the threat of holding them in criminal contempt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
The Illinois State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 westbound in Knox...
2 killed Monday in I-74 crash in Knox County
Heavy police presence off East 1st Avenue Milan
Heavy police presence off East 1st Avenue in Milan
Nicholas J. Conklin, 41, of Milan, is charged with aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony...
Man charged with robbing TBK Bank in Moline
A Davenport man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the January 2020 strangulation...
Davenport man sentenced to life in prison in 2020 strangulation death

Latest News

Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Delay after alarm puts California spill response in question
President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks off of Marine One on the South Lawn of the...
Biden enlists CEOs to warn of default if debt cap not raised
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Pharrell Williams arrives at the 23rd annual Hollywood...
City seeks return of Pharrell Williams’ music festival, but he cites ‘toxic energy’
A mannequin cop called "Officer Frank" is discouraging speeders in a neighborhood fed up with...
Cop mannequin on duty in neighborhood fed up with crashes, speeders