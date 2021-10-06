Republican-controlled Iowa Senate votes down first proposed redistricting maps

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The clock is ticking for the Republican-controlled Iowa legislature to pass new district maps after voting down the first proposed set .

On Tuesday, the Iowa Senate voted 32 nay, 18 yea on part lines against the restricting maps released by the Legislative Services Agency, a non-partisan group.

“There are clear indications that plan one can be improved by a second iteration addressing compactness and population deviation,” Sen. Roby Smith, a Republican representing the Davenport area, said on the Senate floor.

Iowa’s redistricting process differs from neighboring states, leaving the efforts up to the LSA. State law says the maps can be redrawn a total of three times, but if it reaches the third set, lawmakers are allowed to offer amendments.

“This map is fair. It’s independent. It does not give advantage of one party over the other. It does not, nor should it. Nor does it take into account where any of us live. Nor should it,” Sen. Pam Jochum, who is a Democrat from the Dubuque area, said.

The agency has strict rules, including staffers cannot consider the number of registered voters within a district, election results of an area, or the addresses of incumbent politicians. A single county can also not be divided into two congressional districts.

The first set of maps put 62 current state lawmakers into districts with another incumbent.

“When you own 3/4 of this state by your legislative districts, why would you expect to run into me out there in redistricting. You’re going to run into each other,” Sen. Tony Bisignano, a Democrat of the Des Moines area said on the Senate floor.

But with republican majority in both the Senate and House, Democratic lawmaker don’t have much power.

“If we are to follow the standard set in law, then the compactness of all three maps can and should be improved,” Sen. Smith said.

The deadline set by the Iowa Supreme Court is Dec. 1. It was already pushed back because of slow return of census data due to complications from the pandemic.

The second set of maps must be submitted by the LSA to state lawmakers within the next 35 days.

In a statement, Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley said: “As I have stated previously, I believe these maps to be fair maps for Iowa. However, I don’t believe the Senate’s concerns with compactness and population deviation are unwarranted.

