Rock Island Co. Health Department reports 2 deaths, 95 new cases of COVID-19

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people died with COVID-19 in Rock Island County since Monday. Health officials say a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s were both hospitalized when they died The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county is now 356.

“We send our sincere condolences to their loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

“Since Labor Day, we have lost 14 Rock Island County residents,” she said.

“Most alarmingly, the average age of these residents is 62, which is 16 years younger than life expectancy in our county.”, she added.

The health department also reports 95 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Oct. 4. Currently, 41 patients are hospitalized with the virus.

The new cases are

  • 1 woman in her 70s
  • 5 women in their 60s
  • 5 women in their 50s
  • 10 women in their 40s
  • 12 women in their 30s
  • 5 women in their 20s
  • 7 girls in their teens
  • 6 girls younger than 13
  • 3 men in their 80s
  • 3 men in their 70s
  • 6 men in their 60s
  • 5 men in their 50s
  • 6 men in their 40s
  • 8 men in their 30s
  • 5 men in their 20s
  • 1 boy in his teens
  • 5 boys younger than 13
  • 2 boy infants 1 or younger

Visit vaccines.gov to find where to get vaccinated. RICHD offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

