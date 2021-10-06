Scattered showers this afternoon

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Don’t look for much change this afternoon, as clouds and fog will remain locked in across the region. We’ll also see a chance for showers developing our of the south, with highs in the 70′s. Showers and a few storms will become a bit more widespread during the overnight hours into Thursday. Some locations could get up to .25″ to .50″ of precipitation. Rain chances should wind down by Thursday evening, followed by gradual clearing Friday, and warm sunshine by Saturday. Look for temperatures climbing into the upper 70′s by the end of the week, and lower 80′s by Saturday. Rain returns Sunday into the start of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog. Scattered showers developing late this afternoon. High: 76°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild. A chance for showers and a few thunderstorms overnight. Low: 61°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Showers and thunderstorms likely. High: 74°.

