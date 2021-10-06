Scattered showers this afternoon

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Scattered showers will approach the area this afternoon, but anything that we pick up will be rather light. High today will run into the mid 70s as winds turn more to the SE this afternoon. Thursday will likely be the wettest day this week, but with a lot of dry hours. Another surge of moisture will arrive on Thursday afternoon limiting highs to the mid 70s. We will dry things out completely on Friday as this slow moving system scoots to the east. Plenty of sunshine can be expected by Friday and Saturday afternoons with highs in the 70s and 80s. Another system will move into the area on Sunday, but there are still many questions about the exact timing and track, making the rain forecast tough at this moment.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. High: 76º Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 63º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon rain. High: 74º.

