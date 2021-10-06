Student Hunger Drive returns for first time in two years with new virtual donation option

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For River Bend Food Bank CEO and President Mike Miller, he’s grateful to see the Student Hunger Drive return.

“It’s great, I mean it’s great seeing all these schools come together and really just work together to help the community,” Miller said.

2020′s drive was canceled due to logistical challenges with COVID-19. The Bank said they’re still working to lower demand to a level not seen since the 00′s.

“The highest level of food insecurity we’ve ever experienced was in 2009 after the great recession and had COVID not happened, we would have called a press conference for the beginning of 2020 announcing we had finally got things down to below 2008,″ Miller said, ”And then COVID hit and the need jumped by 50%.”

According to the Bank, the Student Hunger Drive has brought in 15-million pounds of food since the Drive began in 1985. Miller said the Student Hunger Drive is a one-of-a-kind event in the United States and is glad to see it be around for generations now.

“What’s unique to our community is now with 35 years of the Student Hunger Drive, we have an entire generation of Quad Citizens who understand the hunger issue because of their experience in high school with the Student Hunger Drive,” Miller said.

Even with decades of tradition, the Drive is finding new ways this year to expand the donation. This year the event is adding a virtual option where people can donate.

“We knew that with COVID there may be some folks uncomfortable with that person-to-person contact and so we created for the first time a virtual food drive, ways for people to jump online and make a donation to Student Hunger Drive,” Miller said, ”If they want to pick out exactly what kind of food they want to donate and they can choose what school they want to support with that donation.”

You can find the list of schools and how to donate to each at riverbendfoodbank.org/studenthungerdrive. The schools participating this year are Alleman, Assumption, Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Moline, Morning Star Academy, North Scott, Orion, Pleasant Valley, Quad Cities Christian Schools, Rivermont Collegiate, Rock Island, Sherrard, and United Township.

Miller added the student aspect is important because of the wide range of donations they contribute.

“The students collect a nice variety of food, a lot of times we’ll collect a nice variety of food and it’s all cereal which is great, and we’re glad to have that but people like to eat a variety and the students collect a variety so we’ll mix that variety in and help people who receive food have a nice variety,” Miller said.

This year’s Drive runs from October 4 to November 16.

