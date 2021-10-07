CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police looking for ‘porch pirate’

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a “porch pirate.”

Around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31, the man was caught on security camera stealing a package from the front porch of a home. Police say his vehicle is possibly a silver Nissan Rogue.

Police ask anyone with information as to his identity or anything else about the theft to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

