CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police looking for ‘porch pirate’

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 36 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a “porch pirate.”

Around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31, the man was caught on security camera stealing a package from the front porch of a home. Police say his vehicle is possibly a silver Nissan Rogue.

Around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31, the man was caught on security camera stealing a package from the front porch of a Bettendorf home. Police say his vehicle is possibly a silver Nissan Rogue.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police ask anyone with information as to his identity or anything else about the theft to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

