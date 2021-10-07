CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a shooting that left one person seriously injured.

Khalil Johnson, 24, is wanted on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting happened Saturday in the 2100 block of 9th Avenue. One person suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police say he is 6-feet-1-inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.